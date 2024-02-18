DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marshall Crenshaw

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, February 18th

Doors 6 pm

Reserved Premium Seating: $35 Advance tickets only

General Admission (Standing Room Only): Advance $25 | Day of Show $30

All Welcome

--MARSHALL CRENSHAW-- Born in 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, Marshall Crenshaw learned t...

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Marshall Crenshaw

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

