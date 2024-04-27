Top track

J Abecia - Salud y Libertad Tour

El Tren
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
Top track

J Abecia - Una Vida y Una Bala
About

J Abecia presenta su segunda gira nacional: "SALUD Y LIBERTAD”. Una gira donde además de disfrutar de todos sus hits, el artista cantará sus últimos lanzamientos que verán la luz antes del comienzo del tour.

Organizado por Polar

Lineup

J Abecia

Venue

El Tren

Ctra. de Málaga, 136, 18015 Granada, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

