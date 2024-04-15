Top track

Marika Hackman + Guest

Petit Bain
Mon, 15 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’énigmatique chanteuse, compositrice, multi-instrumentiste et productrice Marika Hackman dévoile les détails de son quatrième album studio « Big Sigh », qui sortira le 12 janvier chez Chrysalis Records. Big Sigh » – le « disque le plus difficile » que Mar...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marika Hackman

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

