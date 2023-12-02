DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Torch The Hive: 'Deku' Video Release Show

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Torch The Hive
'Deku' Video Release Show
w/ Daylongsigh, Nightfreak, & Atheena

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Atheena, Nightfreak, Daylongsigh and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

