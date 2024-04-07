Top track

Nanseera - Atlanta

Nanseera Wolff

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
From $16.68

About

Nanseera Wolff live at Eddie's Attic!

Nanseera is a Miami/Atlanta based singer songwriter with an old soul and a distinctive style. With a guitar and a knack for poignant lyrics, she explores societal injustice and the experiences of the in-between with n Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Nanseera

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

