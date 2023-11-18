DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luna In Pesci

POPUP!
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€6.74
MYRTO :

MYRTO :

Grecque mais parisienne, elle a décidé d'écrire et de chanter en italien, parfois en espagnol, rarement en anglais. Sa pop-soul acoustique réalise l'exploit d'être très intimiste mais dansante, dans la veine d'Arlo Parks, Tropico ou Khruangbin.

Présenté par POPUP!.

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

