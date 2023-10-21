DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dance Instructor

Cherry Complex
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dance Instructor - House Music & More

With DJ Sush & St. Saudade

SATURDAY | OCTOBER 21ST | 10PM to LATE

CHERRY

$10 ADV

SAFER SPACE The following actions or displays of behavior will not be tolerated: bigotry, racism, sexism, transpho

Presented by Cherry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

