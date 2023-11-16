DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tour dei Caffè storici-Visita Guidata

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Visite Guidate
Thu, 16 Nov, 5:30 pm
ArtTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I caffè storici di Torino sono sicuramente tra i luoghi più affascinati ed eleganti della città. Ai loro tavoli erano soliti sedersi personalità importanti come Camillo Benso di Cavour, Luigi Einaudi, Cesare Pavese, Friedrich Nietzsche e molti altri. Qui,...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Visite Guidate

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.