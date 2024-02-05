Top track

Mutually Assured Destruction - Spirit Liberation

Mutually Assured Destruction

New Cross Inn
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crossover doom from Richmond, Virginia. Southern fried riffs to mosh your best friends out to.

https://linktr.ee/mutuallyassureddestructionusa

plus supports TBA

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Real Life, Stay True & Triple B Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

