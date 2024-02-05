Top track

Cool Dry Place

Katy Kirby

Eulogy
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cool Dry Place
About

Eulogy Presents: Katy Kirby

with Allegra Krieger

Monday, February 5th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Katy Kirby

Katy Kirby is a songwriter and indie rock practitioner with an affinity for unspoken rules, misun...

Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Katy Kirby, Allegra Krieger

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

