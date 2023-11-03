DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karaoke Indie Roma + Indie Club party

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

UN KARAOKE CON UN LIVE BAND SUL PALCO, che da la possibilità al pubblico di esibirsi con una vera band.

Da Blanco a Calcutta a Gazzelle , tutti i più grandi successi indie e non solo da cantare a squarciagola. Un successo in tutte le grandi città italiane Read more

Presented by Mirko Perri.
Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

