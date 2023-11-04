DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comic Sans Domenico ft. Matteo Fallica

Officina San Domenico
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Matteo Fallica nasce a Bologna in una torrida estate del 1989, senza sapere che ci vorranno quasi trent’anni prima che decida di lanciarsi (più o meno letteralmente) sui palchi della stand-up comedy italiana. Tra i pochi stand-up comedian LGBT+ attivi in I...

Presentato da CapitalSud APS.
Matteo Fallica

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

