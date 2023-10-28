DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brodos dj set

Clèr
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BRODOS
Un concept interamente dedicato alla musica Funky, House e Disco, ormai appuntamento fisso a Milano per gli amanti del Soul.

Brodos porta i club di oggi a quelle calde notti newyorchesi in stile Studio 54, dove a fare impazzire la dancefloor eran...

Presentato da Clèr
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.