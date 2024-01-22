Top track

Geeeko - Fendi

Geeeko

La Boule Noire
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Geeeko, étoile montante de la scène rap francophone, est un rappeur bruxellois à l'univers unique qui a su très tôt nous emporter dans une thérapie à coeur ouvert qu'il illustre de visuels captivants qu'il a commencé dès la trilogie "Fuckd Up", "Fendi" et...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Geeeko

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

