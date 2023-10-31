DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quantu Disco -Halloween special-

Malanga Café
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsIbiza
About

Qué mejor plan para una noche tan especial, una noche que supone el cierre definitivo de la temporada en Ibiza… qué mejor plan que una buena ración de bailes con el gusto exquisito de JR Hartley & Sadeedo en una edición muy especial de Quantum Disco! Hallo...

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Sadeedo, JR Hartley

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

