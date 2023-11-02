DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Crack, Rack & Sack Revue

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A burlesque variety show!

hosted by Jack Barrow & GoGo Gadget

with special guests

Jack Rabbit Slims, Qualms Galore, Ellis Centric, Curlz

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.