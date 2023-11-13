DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EFG London Jazz Festival 2023 - Nadav Schneerson

The Jazz Sanctuary
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“A musician to watch out for" Jazzwise magazine, Nadav Schneerson features some of London's top musicians in his line-ups. Expect an ensemble boasting character and unique textures.

Nadav is a London based 23 year old drummer, composer and bandleader who...

Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Nadav Schneerson, Sultan Stevenson , George Richardson and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.