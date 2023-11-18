DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul Train w/ Selecter the Punisher

Le Makeda
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The soirée mensuelle SOUL & FUNK et autres grooveries au Makeda... dans l'état d'esprit de la mythique émission de Don Cornelius avec déco, projections, soul train line...et vous qui venez avec vos meilleures passes ! Venez sapés mais pas déguisés ! Les cl...

Présenté par ASSOCIATION ORIZON SUD.

Lineup

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

