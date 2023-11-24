Top track

Heart of Garbage

ME REX

Wharf Chambers
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11

Heart of Garbage
About

ME REX is made up of longtime friends Myles McCabe (Guitar/Keys/Vocals), Phoebe Cross (Drums/Vocals) and Rich Mandell (Bass/Keys/Vocals/Production). Based in London and Brighton, the band have carved a distinct niche for themselves. Over the cour...

Brudenell Presents

Lineup

ME REX, SUDS

Venue

Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers, 23-25 Wharf St, Leeds LS2 7EQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

