Top track

Gala Drop - Monte Do Ouro

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gala Drop - Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gala Drop - Monte Do Ouro
Got a code?

About

'ELETTROCOAGULAZIONI MANTRICHE LUSITANE'

Portoghesi, zeppi di idee, appassionati della natura tanto da definirsi 'Rainforest Futurism': ecco a voi i GALA DROP. La loro musica individua una cellula ritmica e/o sonora, la ingrandisce e la ripete rendendo so...

Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Gala Drop

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.