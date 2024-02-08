DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Go! Team

The Waterfront
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£25.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

The Go! Team will be heading to Norwich for a warm up show in February , this is one not to be missed!

This is an 14+ event

Pink Dot Presents by arrangement with Toucan Talent Agency

Lineup

The Go! Team

Venue

The Waterfront

King St, Norwich NR1 1QH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

