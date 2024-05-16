DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adam Hood with special guest Scott Sean White

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Adam Hood with special guest Scott Sean White live at Eddie's Attic!

Solo artist. Frontman. Behind-the-scenes songwriter. For more than a decade, Adam Hood has left his mark both onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes equ...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam Hood

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.