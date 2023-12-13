Top track

Speak to the Wild

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Thurston Moore Group + Devon Ross

The 100 Club
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Speak to the Wild
Got a code?

About

The 100 Club & The Daydream Library Series are ecstatic to announce the LIVE, musical debut of ‘It’-Girl Model/Actress Devon Ross.

Devon’s first recorded single, ‘Swim’ hit the airwaves this September to critical acclaim and swooning by the likes of Chan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Thurston Moore Group

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.