Les soirées Habibi by Ruby On The Nail JOUR 1 - Dramaqueer

La Flèche d'Or
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cette saison à la Flèche d'or, parallèlement aux éditions hostées par Javel, les Soirées Habibi accueillent des cartes-blanches à d'autres maître.sse.s de cérémonie ! Ce mois-ci, bienvenue pour une Soirée Habibi by Ruby On The Nail !

Et le 23 novembre, Ru...

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

