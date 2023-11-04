Top track

Basic Acidism - Kulage Remix

Cieloterra & Tekno Ravers x Medici Senza Frontiere

Cieloterra
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€6.18

About

A Gaza ad oggi sono stati uccise più di 8.300 persone, tra cui 3.400 bambini e con oltre 9.000 minorenni feriti. É un disastro umanitario senza precedenti che non può lasciare indifferente il mondo, compreso il nostro, quello della musica. Oggi dobbiamo sc...

Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
Lineup

Lady Maru, Missuan, Miss Loony

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

