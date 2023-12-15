DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Yamba Band (EP/Vinyl release), Trio Catarina, DJ Taj

The Sultan Room
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
From $23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
  • Super Yamba Band’s “Last Leap,” a Vinyl Release Party featuring Trio Catarina and DJ Taj

With an adventurous and daring take on instrumental afrobeat, Super Yamba Band’s Last Leap EP takes listeners back to 2014, the band’s formative year. “We had just...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

DJ Taj, Trio Catarina, Super Yamba Band

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

