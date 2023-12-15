DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Super Yamba Band (EP/Vinyl release)

The Sultan Room
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super Yamba Band’s “Last Leap,” a Vinyl Release Party featuring special guest musicians!

With an adventurous and daring take on instrumental afrobeat, Super Yamba Band’s Last Leap EP takes listeners back to 2014, the band’s formative year. “We had just mo Read more

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.