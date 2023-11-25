DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1989: an all Taylor Swift dance party

Mahall's
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyCleveland
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Swifties - Welcome to 1989 (Taylor’s Version)! Get ready to shake it off in style - we will scream to Bad Blood and cry to Clean as we play every song on 1989 - PLUS new vault songs! Get ready to dance to songs from e...

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

