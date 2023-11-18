Top track

Carnival Sound - Final Shabba Party of 2023!

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for our final Shabba Party of 2023 at POW Brixton, where we will be joined by a host of resident DJs, special guests, dancers and live acts.

Expect to hear the best Dancehall, Soca, Reggae, Afrobeats and Hip Hop all night

Presented by Shabba.
Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

