DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rabbit In The Moon (DJ Set)

Kemistry
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rabbit In the Moon (DJ SET) is coming to Kemistry for our Halloween sneak peek opening weekend. Get ready to create bonds with us!

For table reservations please email:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

This is a 21+ event

Insomniac Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rabbit in the Moon

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.