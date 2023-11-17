DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terrain Toundra #4

La Marbrerie
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La Marbrerie et La Toundra vous présentent la 4eme édition de Terrain Toundra !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Kelora, Jimmy Freeman, Bloodz Boi

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.