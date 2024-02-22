DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wasia Project

King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Over 14s (Under 16s With An Adult).

Presented by DF Concerts.

Lineup

Wasia Project

Venue

King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

272a St. Vincent Street, Glasgow, G2 5RL, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.