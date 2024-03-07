Top track

Donny Benét - Konichiwa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donny Benét

Strange Brew
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Donny Benét - Konichiwa
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents
Donny Benét
+ special guests

This is a 14+ event (U18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Donny Benét

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.