DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We proudly welcome back Sanoy to the Living Room turntables for an intimate DJ set, following House of EL's live performance. Expect the best in Disco, Soul, House and everything in between!
ABOUT SANOY
Yonas Duches a.k.a SANOY is an Italo-Ethiopian Lond
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.