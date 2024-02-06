Top track

Jon Onj - I Can't Wait Too Long

Jon Onj

La Boule Noire
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En descendant de scène, on le compare souvent à Michael Jackson, Prince ou Lenny Kravitz. Mais en vrai il ressemble plutôt à Lionel Richie du bled avec sa coupe de cheveux et sa grosse moustache. Son truc c’est de faire des vibes rnb sur des productions né...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Jon Onj.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jon onj

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

