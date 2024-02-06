DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En descendant de scène, on le compare souvent à Michael Jackson, Prince ou Lenny Kravitz. Mais en vrai il ressemble plutôt à Lionel Richie du bled avec sa coupe de cheveux et sa grosse moustache. Son truc c’est de faire des vibes rnb sur des productions né...
