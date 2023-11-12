Top track

The Hirs Collective - Anti-Everything.

HIRS Collective, Crush Fund, Tits Dick Ass

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:30 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HIRS COLLECTIVE

Crush Fund

Tits Dick Ass

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Tits Dick Ass, Crush Fund, HIRS Collective

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

