Pretyman, Paper Hats, Black Fondu and more

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

a 5 bands for 5 pounds night

featuring

[PRETYMAN](https://www.instagram.com/prety.man/) - chaotic sextet

[PAPER HATS](https://www.instagram.com/thisisnotpaperhats/) - loud quartet

[BLACK FONDU](https://www.instagram.com/blackfondu/) - star of the future

+ 2 more tbc

This is an 18+ event...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Pretyman, paper hats

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

