Adeu Escena 25 Fest

La Paloma
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
Festa de rellançament d'Escena 25, amb el live podcast de Salsa Romesco (Ràdio Primavera Sound), el directe de Svetlana i la sessió de Meritxell de Soto, a La Paloma de Barcelona. Entrada i consumició gratuïta.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Escena 25
Salsa Romesco, Svetlana, meritxell de soto

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

