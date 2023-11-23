DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Chiodini's Game Night: Beerio Kart

Hackney Brewery
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
£5
London's most raucous Mario Kart tournament returns! Join YouTube's Johnny Chiodini as they put a brewery full of keen kart racers through their paces - then challenge all comers to a game of Beerio Kart! Max four people to a team - pick your players now...

Presented by Hackney Brewery & High Hill Taproom.

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
