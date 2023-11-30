DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Way Out: SECRET GUEST, Bradii, Savio Testa, Milica

Raffles Chelsea
Thu, 30 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hello Way Outers!

our last show at Raffles with PACO OSUNA was something incredible!

Many of you have asked for one last show, and we listened!

Are you ready, this time for real, for our last London show? before to get into an exciting 2024 full of surp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Midway Group Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Secret Guest, Bradii, Savio Testa and 1 more

Venue

Raffles Chelsea

287 King's Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, SW3 5EW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.