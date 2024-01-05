Top track

The Magnetics - Tuyo

The Magnetics + Vito War

Vibra
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsModena
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE MAGNETICS + VITO WAR

Ingresso riservato ai soci ARCI

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

The Magnetics

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

