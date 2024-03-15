Top track

wAFF - Holographic





wAFF x Max Dean on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 15 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36

About

Hot Creation and UK's chart-topping DJ and producer wAFF collabs with Solid Grooves talent Max Dean on The Roof of Superior Ingredients on Saturday March 15th!

VIP table service is available : Contact tables@si-bk.com now for more info

NO REFUNDS

All ti...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

wAFF, Max Dean

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Doors open4:00 pm

