DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Percolate presents: Oneman All Night Long at The Cause (Gallery)

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Called by some “the last of the pure DJs”, Oneman’s career started in pirate radio and spans many years, genres, cities and more radio shows than most can count.

Now a regular Rinse FM host, he lands into @thecauselondon for an all night long heavy hittin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Oneman

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.