Top track

Luis Fercán - busco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luis Fercán

A pousada da Galiza Imaxinaria
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsA Coruña
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luis Fercán - busco
Got a code?

About

Después unas semanas cogiendo fuerzas desde su bolo de fin de gira en Madrid, y antes de empezar los conciertos de presentación de su nuevo disco, Luis dará 4 conciertos muy especiales, este, para celebrar el 30 aniversario de la mítica A Pousada en Boiro....

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Santeras Producciones.

Lineup

Luis Fercan

Venue

A pousada da Galiza Imaxinaria

Rúa de Pablo Iglesias, 14, 15930 Boiro, A Coruña, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.