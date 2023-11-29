Top track

It's Over

The Veldt with Crush Diamond and Sly Watts

Siberia
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$14.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Veldt is a pioneering alternative soul and shoegaze group formed in 1986 in Raleigh, North Carolina by identical twin brothers Daniel and Danny Chavis. The band took their name from a Ray Bradbury science fiction story.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

The Veldt, Crush Diamond, Sly Watts

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

