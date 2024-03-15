Top track

Vintage Violence - Senza paura delle rovine

Vintage Violence

Legend Club
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Torna a Milano una band culto del panorama punk e garage rock italiano: venerdì 15 Marzo i Vintage Violence faranno tappa al Legend Club in occasione della presentazione del loro nuovo singolo. Un concerto imperdibile dove la band lecchese si esibirà in un...

Questo è un evento 12+
Presentato da Legend Club
Vintage Violence

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

