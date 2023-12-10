Top track

Floating

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Catalytic Sound Festival NYC: Ikue Mori, Lotte Anker, Sylvie Courvoisier, Ned Rothenberg, Zeena Parkins, Nate Wooley, Cecilia Lopez, Fred Lonberg-Holm, Charmaine Lee, Brandon Lopez, Tom Rainey

Public Records
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Floating
Got a code?

About

co-sponsored by The Robert D. Bielecki Foundation

Catalytic Sound Festival NYC:

Ikue Mori
Lotte Anker
Sylvie Courvoisier
Ned Rothenberg
Zeena Parkins
Nate Wooley
Cecilia Lopez
Fred Lonberg-Holm
Charmaine Lee
Brandon Lopez
Tom Rain...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

8
Ikue Mori, Lotte Anker, Sylvie Courvoisier and 8 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.