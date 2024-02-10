DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leo Middea

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leo Middea (1995, BR) é um dos artistas mais reconhecidos da nova geração da MPB. A viver em Lisboa há mais de 6 anos, aqui grava “Vicentina (2020)”, “Beleza Isolar (2020)” e “Gente” (2023). Com “Dois” (2014) inicia sua jornada pela Argentina fazendo cerca...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

