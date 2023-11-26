DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Apotheke
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hey LA crew, time's ticking away! Join us this Sunday at the Art District for a fantastic musical journey featuring Neeko, KRANE, and Leo Marmentini. Grab your tickets now!

'Sunday Sessions' is a weekly get-together crafted for vinyl lovers. It started in...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.

Lineup

Krane, Leo Marmentini, Neeko

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.