DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disconception ft. Elena Colombi

Nova Club Catania
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsCatania
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Disconception ft. Elena colombi

in collaborazione con Mercati Generali

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Nova club

Lineup

Elena Colombi

Venue

Nova Club Catania

Vicolo Flavio Gioia 16, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.